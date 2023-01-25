Watch: Rohit Sharma's harsh outburst on Shardul Thakur during 3rd ODI vs New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shardul Thakur took 3 wickets vs New Zealand in the last game.

Shardul Thakur was on fire in the last ODI vs New Zealand as the pacer sent back Daryl Mitchell, skipper Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips, which essentially broke the back of New Zealand's batting line-up in a chase of a massive 386.

Thakur's final figures read 3/45. He bowled 6 overs at an economy of 7.50. But it wasn't all rains and rainbows for Thakur in Indore as Rohit Sharma was seen pulling him up for a good 10 seconds for his line and length to Devon Conway.

Shardul's Performance in ODI Series vs New Zealand

3rd ODI - 6 overs, 45 runs, 3 wickets

6 overs, 45 runs, 3 wickets 2nd ODI - 6 overs, 26 runs, 1 wicket

- 6 overs, 26 runs, 1 wicket 1st ODI - 7.2 overs, 54 runs, 2 wickets

Shardul's ODI Career Numbers

Matches - 34

- 34 Wickets - 50

- 50 Economy - 6.22

- 6.22 Average - 31.74

- 31.74 Runs Scored - 298

- 298 Highest Score - 50*

Rohit too, praised Shardul Thakur saying, "We stuck to the plans, held our nerves. Shardul has been doing this for a while, so some people call him Magician."

Thakur's Comments Post 3rd

Sharddul was adjudged Player of the Match for his fine spell, and the right-arm pacer said he is always ready to contribute to the team's success.

"I'm well-liked by them and even I like my teammates. At some point, they're going to come after you, and it's important to stay in the moment and not get ahead of yourselves.

"I ask myself what needs to be done and do it the next time. I don't think too much because we've to be ready for all situations, whether with the bat or ball. Everyone enjoys batting and the modern-day game is all about batting," he said.

(Quotes From PTI)

