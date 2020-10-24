Watch: Imran Tahir tutors RR's Riyan Parag on leg-spin variations

Image Source : TWITTER/RAJASTHANROYALS Imran Tahir took time after the side's game against RR to mentor the young Riyan Parag.

Imran Tahir may have only played his first match of the tournament last night against Mumbai Indians, but he remains actively involved with players - and it was evident with Rajasthan Royals' heartwarming video on their social media platforms.

In the video, Tahir could be seen mentoring RR youngster Riyan Parag on the various leg-spin variations. He spends quality time with Parag as he explains the minutaes among the different variations of leg-spin.

Tahir specifically explained on how to generate pace while bowling leg-spin, focussing on the pressure on the leg while bowling the delivery. Parag listens to his advice and follows, which draws compliments from the veteran South African bowler.

The CSK leg-spinner, who was the Purple cap winner in the last year's edition, played his first game of the tournament last night against Mumbai Indians. However, it was a largely one-sided affair as MI restricted CSK to 114/9, before chasing the target without losing a wicket.

Rajasthan Royals are currently seventh in the league table with 8 points from 11 matches. However, their chances for a top-4 berth remain alive and they will hope to put pressure on the other teams in contention for the final playoff spot on Sunday when they take on the Mumbai Indians.

