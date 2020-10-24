Watch: Imran Tahir tutors RR's Riyan Parag on leg-spin variations

Imran Tahir may have only played his first match of the tournament last night against Mumbai Indians, but he remains actively involved with players - and it was evident with Rajasthan Royals' heartwarming video on their social media platforms.
In the video, Tahir could be seen mentoring RR youngster Riyan Parag on the various leg-spin variations. He spends quality time with Parag as he explains the minutaes among the different variations of leg-spin.
Watch:
.@ImranTahirSA taking the time after #CSKvRR to help @ParagRiyan. 🤜🤛
This is why we love the #Dream11IPL! 💗#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/VVTimEmwt8— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 23, 2020
Tahir specifically explained on how to generate pace while bowling leg-spin, focussing on the pressure on the leg while bowling the delivery. Parag listens to his advice and follows, which draws compliments from the veteran South African bowler.
The CSK leg-spinner, who was the Purple cap winner in the last year's edition, played his first game of the tournament last night against Mumbai Indians. However, it was a largely one-sided affair as MI restricted CSK to 114/9, before chasing the target without losing a wicket.
Rajasthan Royals are currently seventh in the league table with 8 points from 11 matches. However, their chances for a top-4 berth remain alive and they will hope to put pressure on the other teams in contention for the final playoff spot on Sunday when they take on the Mumbai Indians.