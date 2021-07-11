Watch: Di Maria 1st half goal puts Argentina ahead of Brazil in Copa America final

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/COPA AMERICA Argentina's Lionel Messi (right) celebrates with skipper Lionel Messi after scoring in Copa America final in Rio on Sunday morning.

Angel Di Maria probably have scored the most important goal of his life as Argentina took a slender 1-0 lead over arch-rival Brazil at the end of the first half of the Copa America final played at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Brazil.

The only goal of the first half came in the 22nd minute when Di Maria beat the Brazilian defense to receive a long ball on the right flank and then chipped it effortlessly over goalkeeper Ederson's head to slot the ball into the net. The visionary long ball was provided by Rodrigo Paul, who spotted Di Maria run far from Argentina half.

Di maria then survived an injury scare in the match for La Albiceleste as he hopped off the field minutes before the end of first half. The injury happened while the winger chased a long ball on the right flank but his foot gets stuck in the ground. The PSG winger looked in pain as he rolled on the ground but he soon joined the action.

Lionel Messi and his counterpart Neymar had a quiet final so far with the latter not getting anywhere close to the goal for Brazil. Argentina, however, looked sharp on the counter-attack.

Brazil are looking to defend their title while Argentina are looking win their first continental title since 1993.