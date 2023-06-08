Thursday, June 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WATCH: Axar Patel's exceptional direct hit catches Mitchell Starc short of his crease in WTC Final

WATCH: Axar Patel's exceptional direct hit catches Mitchell Starc short of his crease in WTC Final

Axar Patel is not in India's playing XI for the WTC Final vs Australia. But he came out as the substitute fielder and made an immediate impact to send back Starc.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: June 08, 2023 18:08 IST
WTC Final, IND vs AUS, Axar Patel
Image Source : TWITTER Axar Patel run-out

India have made a stunning comeback in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC Final) against Australia. After conceding 327 runs and picking just three wickets on the opening day, Rohit Sharma and his troops bowled superbly. They scalped four wickets in the first session while going for only 95 runs in the opening session. One of those wickets came via run-out with substitute fielder Axar Patel making his presence felt on the field.

In the 104th over of the innings, Starc pushed one from Mohammed Siraj towards mid-on and set off for a single. But Axar Patel was alert at the fielding position as he ran towards the ball, picked it up with one hand and affected a direct hit. Starc was well short of his crease and the replays confirmed the same as India struck for the fourth time in the session.

Watch the Video:

Meanwhile, Travis Head and Steve Smith batted superbly to score 163 and 121 runs respectively as India fought hard to pick wickets when they were in the middle. However, once the partnership was broken, the Indian bowlers hit back hard with the wickets of Cameron Green and Steve Smith. While Green drove loosely off Mohammed Shami to be caught at slip, Smith was castled by Shardul Thakur. India will now be hoping to restrict Australia to a manageable score and then bat well in their first innings.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News