WATCH: Axar Patel's exceptional direct hit catches Mitchell Starc short of his crease in WTC Final

India have made a stunning comeback in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC Final) against Australia. After conceding 327 runs and picking just three wickets on the opening day, Rohit Sharma and his troops bowled superbly. They scalped four wickets in the first session while going for only 95 runs in the opening session. One of those wickets came via run-out with substitute fielder Axar Patel making his presence felt on the field.

In the 104th over of the innings, Starc pushed one from Mohammed Siraj towards mid-on and set off for a single. But Axar Patel was alert at the fielding position as he ran towards the ball, picked it up with one hand and affected a direct hit. Starc was well short of his crease and the replays confirmed the same as India struck for the fourth time in the session.

Meanwhile, Travis Head and Steve Smith batted superbly to score 163 and 121 runs respectively as India fought hard to pick wickets when they were in the middle. However, once the partnership was broken, the Indian bowlers hit back hard with the wickets of Cameron Green and Steve Smith. While Green drove loosely off Mohammed Shami to be caught at slip, Smith was castled by Shardul Thakur. India will now be hoping to restrict Australia to a manageable score and then bat well in their first innings.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

