'Wasn't Jitesh Punjab's vice-captain?': Fans question PBKS as Curran leads in place of Shikhar Dhawan vs RR

Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sam Curran was leading the Punjab Kings in place of Shikhar Dhawan against the Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a different captain walk out for the toss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 game at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Sam Curran, who led the Men in Red in three games last season, stood in for Shikhar Dhawan, who had a bit of a niggle and hence was ruled out of the game. Atharva Taide, the Vidarbha batter replaced Dhawan in the batting line-up.

Even though Curran standing in for Dhawan was a continuation, however, it surprised many as everyone expected Jitesh Sharma to lead the Punjab Kings in case the veteran opener wasn't available. When the captains day happened in Ahmedabad on March 21, Jitesh Sharma represented the Punjab Kings as vice-captain when Dhawan was sick.

"It's showtime. The #TATAIPL is here and WE are ready to ROCK & ROLL Presenting the 9 captains with PBKS being represented by vice-captain Jitesh Sharma," the IPL handle had said then. However, seeing Curran at the toss, confused fans as it showed lack of clarity from the management and the amount of trust they have in Jitesh as a captain.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field and his bowlers delivered the goods by restricting the Punjab Kings to 147. Keshav Maharaj was the star of the show with the ball for the Royals as he registered figures for 2/23 with the ball. The Kings were 6 down for 104 and were staring down the barrel before Ashutosh Sharma's 16-ball 31 cameo lifted them to 147. It might not be a winning score but has given something for the Kings to bowl at.

Punjab have a good record with Curran as a captain, having won two out of three games and would hope that it stays that way but their bowlers will have to bowl out of their skins to get the result on their side.