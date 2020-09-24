Image Source : PTI IPL 2020: I take the brunt of this defeat, says RCB skipper Virat Kohli after KXIP loss

It was a horrendous day in Indian Premier League 2020 for Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, who normally takes a lot of pride in his fielding but was in terrible form on the day as far as his catching abilities are concerned as their opponents Kings XI Punjab romped to a massive 97-run victory in Dubai

Kohli dropped two of the easiest catches of his life and that too of KL Rahul, who was not out on 83 and 90 when both the catches were dropped on deep cover and mid-off respectively. This allowed KL Rahul magnificent century as he went after RCB bowlers in the death overs to take RCB to 206/3 at the end of 20th over.

In the post-match presentation, the skipper accepted responsibility for the defeated and said those two missed catches were crime.

“I have to stand in front and take the brunt of it, not the best day in the office, couple of important chances of KL when he was set and that cost us 35-40 runs at a later stage maybe if we restricted them to 180 we wouldn't have under pressure from ball one to chase,” the RCB skipper said.

“We know exactly where we went wrong and I have to put my hand up and say couple of important chances went down. There are days when these kind of things happen on the cricket field, they happen and we have to accept them. We have had a good game, we have had a bad game and now it is time to move on,” he further added

