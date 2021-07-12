Virat Kohli is No. 1 captain, says Suresh Raina

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suresh Raina (centre) added that there are going to be three World Cups in the coming time and India will have one more ICC title in the next 12-16 months.

After losing another ICC tournament, questions are being raised once again on the captaincy of Virat Kohli. India have now lost three major consecutive titles under his captaincy; namely Champions Trophy in 2017, ODI World Cup in 2019 and now 2021 World Test Championship.

While some cricket pundits demanded the removal of Kohli from the captaincy ahead of the T20 World Cup, legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev supported Kohli to be retained as the captain. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also favoured to give more time to the Indian skipper.

In an interview to News24 Sports, Raina said, "I think he is the number one captain. His records show that he has achieved a lot. I think he is the number one batsman in the world. He is number one batsman in ICC. Talking about the trophy, but he hasn't won the IPL yet. I think he should be given some time. There are going to be two to three World Cups one after the other, two T20 World Cups and one 50-over World Cup. Cup. Reaching the final is not easy, sometimes you miss a few things."

He further said, "The WTC final is an example of this. People said that it happened because of the conditions, but I think there was something lacking in our batting. Big batsmen should partner and take responsibility."