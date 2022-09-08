Virat Kohli hits 71st ton! Know records broken, milestones achieved

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Virat Kohli was in supreme touch vs AFG.

Virat Kohli induced life into the dead rubber between India and Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday.

The 33-year-old smashed his 71st century after a long wait of 1020 days. The last time Kohli scored a hundred was back in the year 2019 in the pink ball Test against Bangladesh on 23rd November.

Following is the list of all the records broken and the milestones achieved by Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli became the fourth Indian to score a century in all three formats (ODIs, T20Is, and Tests)

The other three Indians to do so are -

With his 71st ton, Kohli equalled Ricky Ponting's record of second-most international centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with 100 centuries

Kohli became the second Indian to hit 100 T20I sixes.

Rohit Sharma is the first Indian to achieve this feat.

Kohli is also the second cricketer after Rohit to cross the 35--run mark in the shortest format of the game.

His unbeaten score of 122 is the highest T20I score by any Indian and is also the highest score in any T20I match played in UAE.

The players with the second highest score and the third highest score are

Rohit Sharma -118 (in 2018) Suryakumar Yadav - 117(in 2022)

By smashing his first T20I hundred, Kohli became the sixth Indian to score 100 in T20I

The other five players to achieve this milestone are

Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Suresh Raina Suryakumar Yadav Deepak Hooda

He equalled Rohit and Rahul for most hundreds by an Indian (6 centuries) in T20 cricket.

His other five centuries came from IPL.

Kohli is the fastest to cross the 24,000-run mark in international cricket by doing so in 522 innings.

He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar who reached the milestone in 540 innings.

He is only the third Indian and seventh batter to reach this feat.

Kohli is the first batsman to register a century in Men's Asia Cup T20s

After winning his 13th Man of the Match award, he equalled Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi for most MoM awards in T20Is.

