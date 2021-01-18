Watch: Rohit Sharma shadow bats on crease infront of Steve Smith

Monday, January 18, 2021
     
Rohit appears to imitate Steve Smith on the crease after the star Aussie batsman stirred controversy by allegedly scuffing off Rishabh Pant's crease while shadow batting in Sydney Test.

January 18, 2021
Rohit Sharma steve smith
Image Source : SCREEN GRAB

Rohit Sharma shadow bats in the middle of the pitch with Steve Smith watching.

With the stakes getting higher in the ongoing fourth and decisive Test match between Australia vs India in Brisbane, Rohit Sharma appeared to take a jibe on Steve Smith on Day 4 of the game on Monday as he walked to the pitch to shadow bat with the Aussie batsman halfway down the crease.

Rohit went up to the batting crease and started shadow batting. Incidentally, Steve Smith was in the middle and having a close watch at what the India star was doing at the striker's end.

Rohit's shadow batting moment felt like an imitation of Smith from the third Test when the 31-year-old batsman was accused of scuffing off Rishabh Pant's crease during the final day of the Sydney Test which ended in a bravely-fought draw by India.

Smith was later blamed for trying to unsettle Pant, during his whirlwind of an innings which saw him score a brisk 97 before Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin hold on to their nerves to earn the visitors a draw.

The allegations were later refuted by Smith and other senior members of the Australian team while Justin Langer also took on Michael Vaughan for questioning Smith's integrity.

 

