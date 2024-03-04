UP Warriorz's most expensive WPL 2024 signee ruled out of remainder of tournament, team names replacement

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/WPL UP Warriorz players.

UP Warriorz have been dealt with a big blow as their most expensive signee of the WPL 2024 auctions Vrinda Dinesh has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. Vrinda is out of the season due to a shoulder injury she sustained during her team's clash against Mumbai Indians. The UP side has named wicket-keeper batter Uma Chetry as her replacement.

The WPL body confirmed the development after releasing a media statement on Monday. "UP Warriorz’s Vrinda Dinesh is ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Women’s Premier League after suffering a shoulder injury during Match 6 (28th February) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians," the governing body wrote.

"The UP Warriorz have signed wicket-keeper batter Uma Chetry as a replacement at her reserve price of INR 10 lakhs. Uma recently played for India A against England A and was also a part of the victorious India A Emerging squad that won the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023," it added.

Notably, Vrinda was the most expensive pick of UP Warriorz in the WPL 2024 auction. She took a handsome sum of Rs 1.3 Crore and was paid even more than their captain Alyssa Healy takes for one season.

