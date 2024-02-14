Trent Boult returns, Kane Williamson unavailable as New Zealand announce T20I squad for Australia series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson (left) and Trent Boult (right).

Veteran seamer Trent Boult has been recalled to New Zealand's T20I squad as the Blackcaps prepare to host Australia in a three-match series at home starting February 21 at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Boult has been selected only for the last two T20Is of the series. He is currently rendering his services to his ILT20 franchise MI Emirates, who are slated to play Qualifier 1 against Gulf Giants on Wednesday.

If MI go on to play the finals on February 17, then it will leave the speedster with only a handful of days to prepare for the 2nd T20I, scheduled to be played on February 23 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Though Boult has not represented the Blackcaps in the T20I circuit since their defeat at the hands of Pakistan at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, his return is set to boost the team as it will be without its senior pros Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell.

While Williamson is on paternity leave, Mitchell is nursing a foot injury that has been causing discomfort for the last six months.

The injury to Mitchell is likely to act in favour of batting allrounder Josh Clarkson, who has been waiting on the fringe for some time now.

Clarkson is pumped at the potential opportunity to make his T20I debut for the Kiwis and wants to deliver his best in the series if he is presented with an opportunity.

"It's been pretty crazy really. Pretty crazy to be called up for the Bangladesh series and then now (for) the T20I series against the Aussies…it's a pretty special feeling," Clarkson told ESPNcricinfo.

"Growing up, Aussies are usually the pinnacle and the way they go about their game is sort of something that I try to imitate in my game. But yeah, pretty special feeling for myself and my family as well. I rang the old man yesterday and he's in shock. He's already booked his flight," he added.

Mitchell Santner will lead the Kiwis in Williamson's absence.

New Zealand squad for T20Is against Australia:

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult (second and third T20Is), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (first T20I only)