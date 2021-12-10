Ashes 2021 AUS vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3: Root, Malan stitch 159-run partnership; ENG trail by 58 runs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root and Dawid Malan of England are seen leaving the field after day three of the First Test Match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at The Gabba

Joe Root set a record for most runs in a calendar year by an England test batter and shared an unbroken 159-run stand with Dawid Malan on Friday to lead a rally in the Ashes series opener against Australia.

Root was unbeaten on 86 and Malan was 80 not out when England reached 220-2 at stumps on Day 3.

The England skipper has 1,541 runs so far in 2021, beating Michael Vaughan’s record of 1,481 runs in 2002. Mohammad Yousuf holds the test record with his 1,788 runs in 11 matches for Pakistan in 2006.

England is still 58 runs behind. But after being dismissed for 147 on Day 1 and conceding a 278-run first-innings deficit, the third-wicket pair finally gave England a session of dominance.

Root faced 158 deliveries, hit 10 boundaries and was one run shy of his highest previous score in an Ashes test Down Under. Malan faced 177 deliveries as the pair got through almost two full sessions against Australia's bowling attack.

Australia resumed Friday at 343-7 and added 82 for the loss three wickets in the morning session, with Travis Head bowled for 152 by Mark Wood to end the innings at 425.

England’s openers survived to reach 23 without loss at the first interval but both were out early in the afternoon session and the total was 61-2 when Root joined Malan at the crease.

Opener Rory Burns narrowly avoided an unwanted pair, getting a reprieve after being given out lbw to Mitchell Starc without scoring in the first over of England’s second innings two days after being bowled out by the Australian left-arm paceman on the first ball of the series.

This time, a successful review showed the ball may have gone over the stumps.

But he was out in the first over after lunch without addition to his score or the England total when he was caught behind of Australia captain Pat Cummins for 13.

Haseeb Hameed compiled 27 from 58 deliveries before he gloved a legside catch off Starc to wicketkeeper Alex Carey in the only other England wicket to fall on Day 3.

Conditions were perfect for batting on the middle day at the Gabba, which started with Head marshalling Australia's lower order.

He put on 85 for the eighth wicket with Starc (35) and 29 for the ninth with Nathan Lyon (15) to prolong Australia's innings and keep England in the field in subtropical humidity.

Lyon was out to Mark Wood when Head was on 147 and Australia was on 420, leaving No. 11 Josh Hazlewood to hang around long enough to help his teammate cross 150.

Head reached the milestone with a boundary against left-arm spinner Jack Leach, his innings including 15 fours and four sixes. It also took Leach beyond 100 runs conceded in 12.1 overs.

But with the batters trying to keep the run rate up, paceman Wood bowled Head to finish the innings and return 3-85. Ollie Robinson had figures of 3-58 and Woakes had 2-76. Stokes, playing his first test match since March, had 0-65 off 12 overs and appeared to be struggling with his fitness.

Veteran Australian opener David Warner didn't field on Friday after being hit in the ribs while posting his 94 in the home team's first innings of 425. Team officials said his absence was because of bruising.