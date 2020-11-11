Team India is back: Virat Kohli and men reunite ahead of departure for tour of Australia

Image Source : TWITTER- @BCCI Team India

Members of the Indian cricket team have reunited for the long tour of Australia after the arduous Indian Premier League in the UAE which ended with Mumbai Indians winning their fifth title on Tuesday, beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets.

"#TeamIndia is BACK! Let's embrace the new normal," the BCCI posted.

All the players are in Dubai, which hosted the IPL 2020 final, and will leave for Sydney where they are scheduled to arrive on November 12. They will quarantine in Sydney before the start of the ODI series.

India will play three ODIs, as many T20Is, and then play four Tests. The series begins on November 27 in Sydney with the ODI contest where they also play the second game before heading to Canberra for the final tie. They play the T20I series opener at the Manuka Oval again before going back to Sydney for the remaining two matches.

The Test series begins on December 17 with the Day-Night contest in Adelaide, the first of its kind involving the two nations and India's first away from home. The second Test, starting December 26, will be played in Melbourne followed by the New Year's Test in Sydney. The long tour would end with the final Test at the Gabba.

