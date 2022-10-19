T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat Zimbabwe to keep Super 12 hopes alive

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Team West Indies

West Indies registered a victory against Zimbabwe on Wednesday to keep their ICC T20 World Cup campaign alive. By winning the match played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, the Nicholas Pooran-led team didn't let the hope of reaching the Super 12 of the mega event fade away with a comfortable 31-run win.

Described as a must-win game by skipper Pooran after their shock defeat to Scotland, West Indies posted 153/7 after opting to bat first. The total proved to be enough as the West Indies bundled up Zimbabwe for 122 in 18.2 overs.

Star pacer Alzarri Joseph who was named the player of the match, registered his career-best figures. He scalped four wickets for 16 runs in his full quota of four overs.

The seasoned Jason Holder also shone with the ball, taking three wickets for 12 runs in 3.2 overs.

Opener Johnson Charles top-scored for the West Indies by smashing 45 runs off 36 balls. Charles came into the line-up in place of Brandon King, who is unwell.

There were useful contributions from Rovman Powell (28) and Akeal Hosein (23 not out).

Sikandar Raza was the most successful bowler for Zimbabwe, finishing with figures of 3/19 in four overs.

In their chase, Zimbabwe started on a high note but lost their way after scoring 55 runs in the six powerplay overs, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Following the West Indies' victory, Group B has become wide open, with all four teams currently on two points each.

Playing XI for the match -

West Indies Playing XI:

Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy

Zimbabwe Playing XI:

Regis Chakabva, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

