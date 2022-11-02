T20 World Cup Weather Report: Good news for fans as clear skies in Adelaide ahead of IND vs BAN T20 WC

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup Weather Report: Good news for fans as clear skies surround Adelaide ahead of IND vs BAN T20 WC

There is good news for fans of India and Bangladesh as their encounter in Adelaide in the T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to go ahead as there are clear skies. While there was a sense of belief that the match could get washed out due to heavy rain that has been around the city, the current conditions on Wednesday have suggested otherwise and the match will go ahead according to the plan.

What is the Weather on Matchday?

Earlier on Tuesday (November 1) India TV’s Samip Rajguru gave an insight on the weather from his hotel, where it was raining constantly. But the weather is kind for now and the fans can expect a full quota of 40 overs in the India and Bangladesh contest. India are yet to see any of their matches get washed out and current conditions present good news for the fans.

The ICC on Tuesday released a video on their Instagram handle, where the players were seen taking to the field for the warm-up session. Players including Virat Kohli and others were present in the warm-up. Dinesh Karthik who is a supposed doubt for the Bangladesh clash was interestingly present at the warm-ups while back-up wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was absent in a shocking development.

As things stand, with clear skies on offer during the Zimbabwe and Netherlands clash, which also takes place at the same venue the rain looks like will stay away. The Indian team will look at the clash as a good opportunity to bounce back from their defeat against South Africa on Sunday as they lost by five wickets.

Predicted Playing XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

What is the venue for the India vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

At what time will India vs Bangladesh match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

