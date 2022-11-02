Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
Champions League: Spurs win thriller against Marseille, Liverpool finish second in Group A despite win

Champions League: Spurs secured top spot in Group D of the Champions League as won their first ever competitive match in France. The night also saw Napoli win Group D despite their defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2022 6:42 IST
Champions League
The Champions League Matchday 6 saw an extraordinary finale as Tottenham Hotspur secured their passage to the Round of 16 after Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored a 95th-minute winner against Marseille. The winner also saw Spurs clinch the top spot in Group D while there Liverpool had to settle for the second spot in Group A despite their win against Napoli on Tuesday evening.

Spurs win Group D

Tottenham will play in the last 16 of the Champions League after Clement Lenglet's second-half header and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's strike in stoppage time snatched a dramatic 2-1 win at Marseille on a topsy-turvy night in Provence.

Spurs were overrun at the Stade Velodrome during an insipid first half in which they failed to muster a touch inside their opponents' box - and Marseille deservedly took the lead in stoppage time when a short corner was hooked in by Jordan Veretout and headed home by former Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba.

Nunez and Salah strike late against Napoli

Late goals from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez helped Liverpool to a 2-0 win over Napoli but the Italians still finished top dogs in Champions League Group A.

With a lack of jeopardy on the game neither team really moved out of second gear as the chances of Liverpool overturning a four-goal swing to top the group never threatened to materialise.

However, two Liverpool goals did come late on when Salah prodded home from close range after Nunez's header had been clawed off the line by goalkeeper Alex Meret before Nunez grabbed himself a goal, awarded by VAR, after tapping home from Virgil van Dijk's initial header which was saved.

The evening also saw wins for Barcelona and Bayern Munich while Eintracht Frankfurt secured away against Sporting Lisbon to play in the Round of 16. A defeat for Atletico Madrid saw them get knocked out altogether from Europe as there will be no Europa League football for them. Porto and Club Brugge advanced as the winners and runners-up of Group B respectively.

 

