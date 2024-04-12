'T20 World Cup selection not in my hands': Indian star says as wicketkeeper spot remains up for grabs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan.

The Indian players are in an audition for the T20 World Cup as they look to impress the selectors in the Indian Premier League 2024. Players are looking to stake their claims for the tournament by performing well for their respective franchises. Even though a few players look an automatic pick, there are several spots seemingly up for grabs in the team.

One such position is of a wicketkeeper. There are many takers for this spot with the battle going between Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul and Jitesh Sharma. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians star Ishan has said that he is not looking far ahead and is taking one game at a time. "About the World Cup, it is not in my hands and I am taking things very easy right now. You have to take one match at a time. One needs to understand that a lot is not in the hands of the players," Kishan said in a post-match meet.

“It’s (IPL) a very big tournament and you do not want to overstep. I am just taking one game at a time and however I can help the team, (my motto is) let’s do it,” he added.

Kishan has returned to competitive cricket after missing some International action. He last played for India in the T20I series against Australia and went for a break ahead of the Test series against South Africa.

Kishan faced the flak of not playing the domestic cricket and preparing for IPL instead. He then made a comeback in the DY Patil T20 Cup. When asked about his time away from cricket, the wicketkeeper batter said, "I was practicing as well as I could".

"I had taken (an) off (time) and when you take an off, a lot of it is gets spoken about on social media. What we can do is that if you have taken time (out) for yourself, use it the best way possible for yourself," he said.

Notably, he brushed apart any aim to prove himself and said he just wanted to enjoy himself. "There is nothing like that (that) I want to prove to someone. I just have to go there and enjoy. I have learned that you do not have to add pressure on yourself about these things which are not in your hand. You have to figure out what are (your) controllable and what are (your) uncontrollable," he said.