T20 World Cup: Ashwin's IPL performances helped him find place in India squad, says Chetan Sharma

Ravichandran Ashwin's good performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have worked in favour of the off-spinner, said chief selector Chetan Sharma on the experienced tweaker's return to India's white-ball set-up.

The 34-year-old Ashwin on Wednesday was included in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ashwin, who last played white-ball cricket for India back in 2017, got the nod in place of injured Washington Sundar.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has been playing in the IPL regularly. He has performed well there. When you go into the World Cup, you need an off-spinner, everyone has an idea that the wickets in the UAE will get slower as IPL will also be played there.

"Spinners will get assistance so having an off-spinner holds the key. Washington Sundar is injured and Ashwin is an asset for the team. He has performed well in the IPL so that is why he has found a place for himself in the squad," said Sharma.

While Ashwin made the cut, fit-again Shreyas Iyer failed to find a place in the 15-member squad. Iyer was included in the squad only as a standby player alongside Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.

"When it comes to Shreyas Iyer when a player stays away from the game for a long period, the selectors have their reservations, that is why he has been named in the standby list. He will get chances in the IPL, his fitness can be looked at and that is why we have named him in the standby list," said Sharma on the right-hander.

In the opening mix, the Indian contingent comprises KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, and young Ishant Kishan. Sharma described Ishan as a "flexible" player who holds the ability to bat anywhere in the order.

"We have three openers. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. We back Ishan as an opener and in the middle-order as well. He can be fitted anywhere. Ishan Kishan is a flexible player, he has already opened.

"Virat has brilliant records in the middle-order while batting in the T20s. The situation will determine who opens but as of now, we have picked three openers -- KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan," he said.