India announce squad for 2021 T20 World Cup; Ishan pips Samson, Ashwin also finds place

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India announce squad for 2021 T20 World Cup

The BCCI on Wednesday announced India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14. Virat Kohli will lead the Indian side with opener Rohit Sharma as his deputy.

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has also returned to the T20I side for the first time in over a year. Kohli, Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul will be part of the batting core, with Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan as the two wicket-keepers.

Former skipper MS Dhoni will also be mentoring the team in the marquee tournament.

India are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the marquee event. The other members of the group include New Zealand, Afghanistan and two more teams who will qualify after Round 1 of the World T20.

India will kick off their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. The Men in Blue will then have matches against New Zealand (October 31), Afghanistan (November 3), and the two teams which will secure their places in the main tournament through qualifiers (on November 5 and November 8).

The Twenty20 showpiece is slated to begin immediately after the conclusion of the second phase of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Team India: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.