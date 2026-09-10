Finn Allen switches from Perth Scorchers to Melbourne Stars in record-breaking deal

New Delhi:

Finn Allen has left Perth Scorchers for Melbourne Stars in a move that could become the biggest player contract in Big Bash League history. The New Zealand opener reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth AU$600,000 (Rs 4.12 crore) with the franchise.

Meanwhile, his departure is a major blow for the Scorchers after he played a leading role in their title-winning campaign last season. His form also extended beyond the BBL, with Allen striking an unbeaten 100 from 33 balls for New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-final before recording his maiden IPL century for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Now, the rule change with retention played a major role in Melbourne landing the marquee player. The league scrapped its overseas draft and under the new contracting system, Perth no longer had the option of retaining Allen through that mechanism. Furthermore, additional salary-cap room across the competition helped trigger competition for the explosive batter.

Melbourne ultimately secured his signature after reportedly outbidding the Scorchers by a significant margin.

“The Stars are a powerhouse team in this competition, so it's going to be a lot of fun playing for them. They've already got a huge fanbase and they're only getting bigger, and I can't wait to be a part of that. I think all cricketers love playing at the MCG, so to be able to call that my home ground now is really exciting,” Allen said.

Allen’s association with Cricket Victoria

Allen already has connections to Cricket Victoria. He spent the previous two MLC seasons with San Francisco Unicorns, which is operated by Cricket Victoria’s high-performance department. The Unicorns are also coached by Cameron White, who is now Melbourne Stars coach.

In the meantime, the financial terms have raised fresh questions around the BBL’s new contracting structure. Allen’s reported AU$600,000 first-year salary is higher than the deals currently held by several prominent Australian players, including Stars captain Marcus Stoinis and allrounder Glenn Maxwell. Ben Stokes has also joined Adelaide Strikers on a reported AU$500,000 contract.

There have been calls for overseas-player salaries to be capped, amid concerns from Australian players and their agents about remuneration. Hobart Hurricanes recruit Adam Zampa has also argued that overseas players continue to receive more favourable deals. Addressing that, BBL boss Alistair Dobson acknowledged the possibility of short-term disparities but said the evolving player market had been considered while developing the new rules.

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