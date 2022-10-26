Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar advises Virat after sensational knock vs PAK, says 'I want him to retire'

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has hilariously advised Virat Kohli to retire from the T20 I format after his sensational 82-run innings got the better of Pakistan. According to the former Pakistan player Shoaib, Virat should now focus on the other formats rather than the T20Is as he spoke on his Youtube channel. Shoaib’s advice though looks to be more of a caution for the opposition than for India as the former India skipper looks to be enjoying his best run post the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

"He is back with a bang. I want him to retire from T20I because I don't want that he puts his entire energy in T20I cricket. With similar commitment like today, he can score three centuries in ODIs," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar also spoke on the performance of the team and praised the Pakistan side despite their failure to win the contest. He was also quick to highlight the missed chances that would eventually result in Pakistan ending as the second-best.

"Pakistan have done marvelously well. Don't be down, you all really played well. India did really well... they won one of the best matches in the history.

“It was a complete World Cup match. It had everything- dropped catch, run-out, no-ball, controversies, stumping.

"World Cup has just started, World Cup begins only when India-Pakistan play and the two teams will face off again. Pakistan will see India again, later in this World Cup,” added the Akhtar.

The Indian team won a famous contest on Sunday that went to the final ball as they won by four wickets. The Indian team will now face the Netherlands on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). In the meantime, Virat should not be taking Akhtar’s advice and will continue to work his way out and impress the side.

