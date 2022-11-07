T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and co. reach Adelaide, kickstart preparations for semis | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Team India reach Adelaide

T20 World Cup 2022: The ongoing T20 World Cup is coming to a close and we are hitting the business end of the tournament. After a high-octane and action-packed three weeks, the World Cup finally has its last four contenders. Pakistan will play New Zealand and India will have a go at England. With the element of uncertainty running high in the tournament, the current edition of the World Cup has been nothing short of a joyride. There were loads of questions on the blue brigade after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out, but they have been nothing but fantastic.

Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India posted a video of the Indian team reaching Adelaide as they will kickstart their preparations for the all-important semi-finals. Before this, India last reached the T20 World Cup finals in the year 2016. They lost the semi-finals to West Indies and it is the first time in six years that they have made it to the next stage. India first won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and since then they haven't been able to replicate their heroics. This time around they certainly will want to change this.

India, in a very surprising fashion, crashed out of the 2021 edition of the World Cup that was played in UAE, but this time around they have defied all odds and answered all questions as they made it to the semi-finals. As of now, the Indian fans will have nothing but their fingers crossed as they prepare to take on mighty England at Adelaide on November 10, 2022. Adelaide certainly is a happy hunting ground for Virat Kohli and India will have their hopes pinned on them. Team India have won 4 out of their 5 league games and they have topped their group. The Blue Brigade will certainly want to continue their victorious run and qualify for the finals.

