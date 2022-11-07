T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan mentor Matthew Hayden's stern warning to New Zealand ahead of semis | WATCH

T20 World Cup 2022: In a sudden turn of events and purely based on luck, Babar Azam's Pakistan have made it to the next round of the ongoing T20 World Cup. South Africa suffered an unexpected and heartbreaking loss to the Netherlands and this opened the gates for Pakistan who have been dismal in the World Cup. They were down and out after their loss to Zimbabwe and India in their first two games, but as of now, they need to thank South Africa who helped them cruise through to the next round.

Australian legend and now Pakistan's mentor Matthew Hayden has reacted to Pakistan's qualification and has dished out a stern warning for their opponents, the ever-so-consistent Kiwis. Haydos was all praises for his boys in green and he lauded them for their brand of cricket. In the process, Hayden labeled his team as one of the best and said that no side in the tournament wants to face them because of the momentum that they have.

Pakistan shared group 2 with South Africa, Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, and arch-rivals India. Irrespective of their qualification, Pakistan have been nothing short of average given the firepower that they have. The team has had a record of being unpredictable and nobody knows what they are going to do next. At times, even they don't know how they are going to play. This aspect of their game makes them both vulnerable and dangerous. In the next phase of the World Cup, they will face Kane Williamson's New Zealand. They are eyeing a spot in the finals but before that, they will have to brave the Kiwi challenge. Kane Williamson's New Zealand were never the favourites to win the tournament, but their consistent show in ICC tournaments over the years has made them one of the leading contenders for the T20 World Cup.

