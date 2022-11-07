T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch in spot of bother, Australian skipper speaks about retirement

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaron Finch opens up

T20 World Cup 2022: Disappointing, blatantly disappointing, this is how Australia's World Cup campaign can be summed up. The defending champions had a golden opportunity of retaining their title back, that too on their home soil, a feat that hasn't been achieved by any international side as far as the T20 World Cup is considered. One loss to New Zealand in their opening game cost them the World Cup. The Aussies were rather dismal in the tournament as they were ousted in a very heartbreaking fashion.

In Group 1, also known as the group of death, Australia were placed with England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Ireland. The Aussies had retained almost the same squad as compared to their 2020 team but they failed miserably and couldn't defeat their title. A few injury issues before the tournament and during the tournament hampered their chances and they were out of options. Things worsened to such an extent that their wicketkeeper-batsman, Matthew Wade had to lead the Aussies which was also their last match in the World Cup. Irrespective of everything that happened to the Aussies, there are serious questions about Aaron Finch, the leader. The right-handed batter is currently going through a rough patch and his struggles with the bat was quite evident.

With the ODI & Test captaincy falling into Pat Cummins's kitty, the leadership duties of the Australian T20 team remains under severe uncertainty. Rumours are now doing the rounds that Finch might just step down from captaincy, but now he has come out and has addressed the conjecture around his future.

Aaron Finch said:

No, I am not going to retire, not just yet. I'll participate in the Big Bash and then see where this goes. I am very clear in my head that I enjoy the game, especially the shortest format of the game. Regardless of what happens and whatever has happened, it has been a pretty good ride so far.

With their T20 World Cup ending abruptly and Australia now gearing up for the ODI World Cup that will be played next year, Finch wouldn't get an opportunity to lead Australia in the shortest format of the game until the middle of next year anyway.

