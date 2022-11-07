T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam marshals his Pakistan team, delivers fiery speech | WATCH VIDEO

T20 World Cup 2022: After 3 weeks of high-octane clashes and loads of upsets on the cricketing field, the World Cup finally has its last four contenders who will lock horns with each other to qualify for the all-important finals that will be played on November 13, 2022, at the fabled Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Pakistan were done and dusted after their defeat to Zimbabwe, but once South Africa faltered against the Netherlands, the gates opened for Pakistan and now they will play against New Zealand on October 9, 2022.

Their skipper Babar Azam has been very average with the bat. The Pakistan captain has earned a reputation for himself over the years, but somehow, he has not delivered and has failed to live up to the expectations of his team and his countrymen. Many asked Babar to step down from his captaincy duties, but as of now, he has kept his side intact but he is yet to deliver. Babar's lean patch is on the same lines as what Kohli has been through, but he defied all odds and rose to the occasion. With the semi-final and World Cup on the line, the Pakistan team will expect Babar to lead them from the front. recently, a video has surfaced where he is addressing his team in a fiery speech

Pakistan's World Cup campaign can be termed as a mixed bag of performances. At times they have been pretty mediocre and at times, they have risen up to the occasion and delivered. The Babar Azam-led side have this aspect of their game that puts the opposition in dilemma and they face immense difficulties to plan against them. The boys in green faced severe criticism as they lost to Zimbabwe, but now, they find themselves in the final four spots and they certainly will fancy their chances in the ongoing tournament.

