T20 World Cup 2022: 'LAPTOP' has to be blamed for Pakistan's current scenario, say Mohammad Amir & Wahab Riaz

T20 World Cup 2022: The Pakistan cricket team is on verge of an early exit from the tournament and the cricketers are lashing out at the country's board for the team's position. Pakistani cricketers like Shoiab Akhtar, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have been vocal after their team's loss to Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Amir and Riaz have stated that the current scenario of Pakistan's team is due to "laptop".

Riaz and Amir shed light on the Pakistani team's performance along with co-guest Saleem Malik on a Pakistani news channel. Saleem Malik said that it was very disappointing to see Pakistan losing to Zimbabwe and asked PCB's chief selector Mohammad Wasim to tell who is responsible for this loss. Amir said that the performance was poor and asked if the laptop will take responsibility for this loss.

"We used to say we are world beaters, we are a strong side but now we are looking for results to go our way. The thing is that now who will take the responsibility for the loss? Will it be Laptop, or Babar or Ramiz raja?," Amir questioned while speaking to Pakistani channel 24 News HD

Saleem Malik further went on to say that Pakistan's chief selector Muhammad Wasim used to go to news channels with a laptop while justifying that he has chosen a good team. "We were telling everyone that we have prepared well for the T20 World Cup. Even England was preparing after coming here and everyone was preparing but our chief selector was visiting TV channels with his laptop justifying that we have a good team. But when asked, he used to say we have no other option. Now he should come out and accept that his selection was not right," Malik said.

He went on to add that Pakistan's middle order is poor and the selectors don't even know who should be taken to Australia. Wahab Riaz stated that Pakistan needed Shoiab Malik in the middle order to help the team perform better. "There is lots of insecurity. Pakistan needed only one man in the middle order and that is Shoiab Malik," Riaz said.

The duo also said that Shaheen Afridi, who came back after a months-long injury break should not have been directly played in the World Cup. "Shaheen has come back from an injury after two and half months. He should not be blamed," Riaz said. Amir said, "A bowler who does not bowl for even a week regularly, loses his rhythm. Shaheen was coming back from a career-threatening knee injury and he should not have been played. The question should have been asked from people who made him play as we can see from here that he is not completely fit," Amir said.

