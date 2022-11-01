T20 World Cup 2022: Head coach Dravid addresses KL Rahul & DK conundrum, big changes expected?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dravid on KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik

T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and his blue brigade are currently in a rough spot. With the weather going haywire in Adelaide, the Indian cricket team will have their fingers crossed and will be hoping that they get a full match against Bangladesh on November 2, 2022. Coming off two victorious matches against Pakistan and Netherlands, the Indian team's victory parade was halted by Temba Bavuma's South Africa at Perth. As of now, team India has 2 victories in 3 matches and they certainly will be wary of the Bangladesh challenge.

Amidst all the different conditions, the wins and the losses, what has been consistent for the men in blue is the failures of certain players. Opener KL Rahul has been very mediocre as he has not even scored 10 runs in any of the innings he has played so far. On a fiery Perth wicket, Rahul struggled and as soon as he tried to break free, he threw his wicket away and fell prey to Lungi Ngidi. The Lucknow Super Giants skipper has made it a habit to play dot deliveries and puts his team under immense pressure.

Dravid reacted to KL Rahul's poor form and said:

It was disappointing to lose at Parth, we had started the World Cup well. We are not bothered by KL's track record at the moment. He was superb at the warm-up match against Australia and unfortunately, a lot of you weren't present there. We have made it very clear to KL that he has our full support and we had a lot of clarity about the squad that we were planning to build. It is not at all a challenge for us to back players as we don't focus on what is happening outside.

On the other hand, there is Dinesh Karthik who has failed to finish the innings and deliver for India. The 37-year-old Karthik was considered a finisher in the World Cup squad, but he has miserably let the team down when the stakes were high.

Head coach Dravid also addressed the confusion around DK's form & fitness and said:

We can't field 15 players at the same time, right? we can only play 11 of them. It is not humanly possible to perform everyday, but that doesn't mean that they are bad players. We are assessing Dinesh, he had attended the training session this morning. People in positions where DK is batting don't get enough balls. We want to back such players.

With the voices of replacements growing stronger with each passing day, India head coach Rahul Dravid has now chosen to respond to it and he has certainly made it clear what the team wants to do in the upcoming matches which gives them the best chance to qualify for the semis and the finals.

