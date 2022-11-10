T20 World Cup 2022: From Watson to Irfan, Cricket fraternity reacts after England thrash India in semifinal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Cricket fraternity reacts to India's loss

T20 World Cup 2022: The Indian cricket team was humiliated by England in the second semi-final of the T20 World 2022. The Three Lions outclassed the men in blue as they chased down the target of 169 in 16 overs, without losing a wicket. Following India's loss, the cricket fraternity has expressed various reactions.

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has stated that India were timid with the bat. "India were too timid with the bat. Unfortunately, Rohit and KL have not been able to take the game on in the first six overs. They have got the firepower but you have to take the game on in T20 cricket. Hardik was able to take the game on but India should have attacked 6-8 overs earlier," Watson said to official Broadcaster Star Sports.

Several cricketers took to Twitter to react to the outcome of the match. Here are some of the tweets.

India were asked to bat first at Adelaide Oval. KL Rahul went early while Rohit Sharma could not accelerate and gave his wicket. Virat Kohli played the anchor role before Hardik Pandya took on the charge and smashed a 33-ball 63 to help India score 168. Coming into bowl, England dominated India's bowling. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales sent the Indian bowlers to the cleaners as they went on to chase the target without losing a sweat. England completed the 169-run chase in 16 overs. The Three Lions will now have a final summit against Pakistan on November 13 in Melbourne.

India's Playing XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England's Playing XI

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashi

