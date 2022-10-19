T20 World Cup 2022: Australia's THIS player faces injury scare ahead of Super 12 opener, who will replace him?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia faces injury setback

Highlights Australia lost to India by 6 runs in their first warm-up match

Australia are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup

Australia take on New Zealand on October 22, 2022

T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch and his Australian team are currently going through a rough patch. The defending champions of the T20 World Cup title have plenty on their table to sort before they lock horns with New Zealand in their first game of the multi-nation cricketing event. Just before the World Cup, Australia played a three-match T20I series against arch-rivals England and lost by a margin of 2-0. English captain Jos Buttler certainly picked Australia as his top pick to win the title, but things are not that easy for the Aussies.

Exactly two days before the World Cup opener, Australia have suffered a massive injury scare. Much to Australia's dismay backup wicketkeeper Josh Inglis has cut his right hand in a golfing accident in Sydney. Sources close to Cricket Australia have confirmed that Inglis was rushed to a hospital where he is nursing his injury. The incident took place after Inglis snapped a golf club in his hand.

ALSO READ | Reece Topley ruled out as England suffer another injury setback in World Cup preparations

The veteran of nine T20Is, Inglis, as of now looks unlikely to feature in Australia's starting XI when Australia take the field against New Zealand in the World Cup opener. Matthew Wade is Australia's first-choice wicketkeeper as of now and Inglis certainly could've pitched in if there was a requirement for any concussion substitute.

ALSO READ | Kapil Dev analyzes Rohit Sharma's team India, makes shocking claims

Josh Inglis was a part of Australia's squad in the previous edition of the Men's T20 World Cup. As of today, Inglish has featured in just three of Australia's games leading into this tournament. He played two T20I matches on India's tour and also made an appearance for Australia in the warm-up game against the same opponents at the Gabba on October 17, 2022. Ingis, in the limited opportunities that he got for Australia, has managed to fare pretty decently. The wicketkeeper-batsman who is being touted as Wade's successor has registered a strike rate of 141.02. Surprisingly, England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow endured a similar kind of injury on the day the squad was announced.

Latest Cricket News