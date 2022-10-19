T20 World Cup 2022: Kapil Dev analyzes Rohit Sharma's team India, makes shocking claims | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kapil Dev reacts to Rohit Sharma's team India

Highlights India take on Pakistan on October 23, 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Mohammed Shami has been named as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement

Mohammed Shami took 3 wickets for India against Australia in the first warm-up match

T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma is gearing up to lead India for the first time in an ICC event. The Indian squad that looks formidable on papers certainly has few concerning areas. With marquee players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Deepak Chahar missing out on the multi-nation cricketing event, the fate of the Indian team certainly hangs in balance and the management will have to amicably rotate their resources if they want to live up to their reputation. Mohammed Shami has been roped in the side and this certainly will benefit team India as far as their bowling is concerned.

Amidst everything that has been going around in the Indian team, former cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has now expressed his concerns about India's chances in the ongoing T20 World Cup that is being played in Australia. The legendary all-rounder also addressed the importance of Mohammed Shami and opened up on how potent the speedster is as far as his experience is concerned. Dev further said that nobody should feel pressure while playing cricket for the country and it should be done out of love, love that the players have for this beautiful game. The former India captain also spoke about Pandya's comparison with him and added that it is always necessary to have idols as far as the game of cricket is concerned.

Kapil Dev who feels India just have 30% chance of making it to the last four further said:

You need all-rounders in your team, not just to win matches, but to win every other matches or events. A cricketer like Hardik Pandya has been quite useful for team India. The presence of all-rounders is important for every side and gradually they become the strength of your playing eleven. T20 cricket is an unpredictable format and you never know what is going to happen next. I am concerned about India making it to the top four and for me, their chances are just 30% as of now.

The former World Cup-winning skipper also spoke at length about India's new superstar Suryakumar Yadav and he said that fans and experts all around the world can't imagine the Indian team without the Mumbai-based batsman. India take on Pakistan on October 23, 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

