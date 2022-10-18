BCCI vs PCB: Ramiz Raja gives massive statement regarding 2023 ODI World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ramiz Raja gives stern warning to BCCI

BCCI vs PCB: Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier today confirmed that team India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup that is scheduled to be played in 2023. Speculations were rife that the Indian cricket team was willing to travel to Pakistan to challenge other Asian nations, but as of now, things around India's participation in the marquee event looks pretty bleak. BCCI secretary Jay Shah also stressed upon having a neutral venue for the Asia Cup that will be played next year.

Pakistan earned themselves the hosting rights of the 2023 Asia Cup and with international cricket returning to Pakistan soil, it looked almost certain that India will participate. But things went downhill pretty quickly as Jay Shah denied India's participation. Shah coincidentally also happens to be the president of the Asian Cricket Council. The matters related to India playing in the Asia Cup hosted by Pakistan was mentioned in the notes that were circulated to the BCCI members before Tuesday's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai. Shah was quoted saying "We have decided to play at a neutral venue".

This decision by the BCCI hasn't gone down well with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and has rubbed them off in a very wrong way. PCB chief Ramiz Raja indicated that one of the options that they are considering as of now is pulling out of the 50-over ICC World Cup in India.

Sources close to Raja and the PCB said:

We have nothing to say at the moment, but yes, we will look at things and take up this matter at appropriate forums like the ICC board meeting in Melbourne next month. The PCB officials are surprised at the timing of Jay Shah's statement because there is still nearly a year to go before the Asia Cup is held in Pakistan in September 2023. The PCB is wondering in what capacity has Jay Shah given the statement that the ACC will look to relocate the Asia Cup to UAE out of Pakistan because the hosting rights were awarded by the executive board of the ACC, not the president.

The sources close to the Pakistan Cricket Board also said that Raja will write to the ACC and will also demand an emergency meeting in Melbourne next month to discuss Shah's statement.

