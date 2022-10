Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM (@KARTHIKMEIYAPPAN) Karthik Meiyappan takes hat-trick

T20 World Cup 2022: UAE bowler Karthik Meiyappan has registered his name into the history books as the spinner scalped the first hat-trick of the T20 World Cup in a round 1 game against Sri Lanka. Meiyappan sent back Lankan batters- Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka back to the hut the 15th over.

More to follow...

