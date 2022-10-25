T20 World Cup 2022: Adam Zampa misses must win encounter vs Sri Lanka after returning positive for COVID-19

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Adam Zampa out of match against Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022: In a setback to the T20 World Cup defending champions Australia, star spinner Adam Zampa has tested positive for COVID-19. The Australian team which is facing Sri Lanka in a must-win encounter on Tuesday have opted to bring Ashton Agar in place of Adam Zampa.

As per cricket.com.au, Adam Zampa was diagnosed with COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. As per the ICC's rules for the current tournament, a player can play a match despite testing positive for Covid. However, Australia decided to sit the leggie out in a crucial match.

Coming out to toss, Aaron Finch confirmed the unavailability of Zampa. Finch stated "We'll field first, that's the best strategy on this pitch and we can't think too far away in the tournament as of now. Looks like a decent pitch with a good grass surface. Adam Zampa is out due to illness, Ashton Agar replaces him."

However, it is remained to be seen whether Zampa will feature in the next matches for the Aussie side. They will face England next on October 28. However, before that encounter, Australia will look to bounce back in their second game after suffering a big loss against New Zealand. Australia lost the first match against the Blackcaps by 89 runs as they were bowled out for just 111. Another loss against Sri Lanka can end their hopes of a title win.

Australia's Playing XI vs Sri Lanka:

David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka's Playing XI vs Australia:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

