T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch clears doubts around Cameron Green's selection | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia takes on New Zealand in their World Cup opener

T20 World Cup 2022: The ongoing cricket World Cup that is being played in Australia as of now is proving to be a joyride as of now. The qualifiers have exceeded all the set expectations and have been pretty competitive. The first match of the World Cup will be played on October 22, 2022, and too between Australia and New Zealand. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground and is expected to be a blockbuster.

Before this match, the Australian team has been plagued with injury concerns. Their batting order too remains a cause of concern. Glenn Maxwell hasn't been firing and skipper Finch too is unlikely to open the innings for Australia. As the hosts of the T20 World Cup, Australia faced a major setback ahead of their opening game. Their second-choice wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis injured himself while playing golf. Though Matthew Wade still remains Australia's first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman, Inglis was supposed to pitch in if Wade sustains an injury or concussion. In a surprise move, the Aussies have roped in youngster Cameron Green as their replacement. The induction of Green has been pretty unexpected as the youngster is predominantly an all-rounder.

ALSO READ| 12th man standing, cheer for Indian cricket team ahead of Mission Melbourne

Finch opened up on this decision and said:

Pretty disappointed with the injury to Inglis, has been a spoilsport but these things can't be avoided. We have roped in Cameron and we certainly know that it is a huge risk on our part. We are not going in with an extra keeper. It has a greater degree of risk to it. Cam gives a better balance to the side. Josh's injury was very unfortunate. I was playing in his group and we didn't realize that the club broke. It certainly was pretty distressing for us all.

ALSO READ | Adam Zampa makes massive claims about New Zealand ahead of opening game

Australia are certainly up to something as left-handed batter David Warner has been training with the wicketkeeping gloves in the nets. The Aussies start their campaign against New Zealand on October 22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Latest Cricket News