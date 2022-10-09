T20 World Cup 2022: 7 Venues set to host nail-biting action in Australia

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 7 venues will host action in Australia.

T20 World Cup 2022: The T20 World Cup is now just 7 days away from being kicked off in Australia. The much-awaited World Cup will witness some of the best teams battle it out to fight for the glorious trophy. The World Cup will be played across 7 venues in Australia.

7 Venues that will host the nail-biting tournament

The T20 World Cup will begin with the first round on October 16. The pre-Super 12 matches of the World Cup will be played in Hobart and Geelong. Hobart will host 9 matches while Geelong will host 6 matches.

The first two matches of the tournament will be played at Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Sri Lanka and Namibia will kick off the marquee event in Geelong, while UAE and Netherlands will play the second match. The highest total recorded at the venue is 176, which was scored by Sri Lanka against Australia in a T20I in 2017.

The eyes will then shift to Bellerive Oval of Hobart, where West Indies and Scotland will feature in the day match. The highest total recorded at this venue is 213 by Australia against England in 2014.

After the first round concludes, the Super 12 action will be played across 5 venues. The 5 venues are- Melbourne Cricket Ground, Sydney Cricket Ground, Perth Stadium, The Gabba of Brisbane, and the Adelaide oval. Most matches of the Super 12 stage will be played in Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide- 7 each. The final will be held at MCG on November 13.

The first match of the Super 12 will be played at SCG on October 22 where defending champions Australia will take on 2021 runners-up New Zealand. England and Afghanistan will lock horns against each other in Perth on the same day. The much-awaited clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on 23rd October at MCG.

With World Cup approaching fast, the teams have started reaching the Australian land to present their challenge for the World Cup. The stage is set for the biggest teams in the World to have a go at each other in the fabled World Cup.

