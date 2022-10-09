Formula 1 Japanese GP: Max Verstappen clinches F1 title after winning Japanese GP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Max Verstappen wins F1 title

Formula 1 Japanese GP: The wait has come to an end for Max Verstappen as the Red Bull driver has won his second consecutive title after winning the Japanese GP on Sunday. The Dutch finished first in the rain-hit race, and it was all down the wire for the second spot. Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc crossed the line second but a 5-second penalty made Sergio Perez earn the second spot. This means Max Verstappen is the 2022 champion as Leclerc's third spot will not be enough to change the championship winner.

The Dutchman started from pole in pouring rain only for the race to be stopped after two laps as several cars crashed.It was resumed two hours later with 28 of the 53 laps completed and Verstappen leading the whole way. He was followed by teammate Sergio Perez in second and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

They were the only drivers who could have overtaken Verstappen for the title. Verstappen now has an unsurmountable lead with 366 points. Perez has 253 and Leclerc 252. At the start, Verstappen took the lead with a risky pass after a slow start but several cars lost control including Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who spun and was knocked out.

Organisers stopped the race after two laps. AlphaTaura's Pierre Gasly complained on his radio that he passed a recovery vehicle that was allowed on to the track shortly after the safety car emerged.

This incident apparently came just as the race was red flagged. This is a sensitive issue in Japan. In 2014, French driver Jules Bianchi collided on the course with a recovery vehicle. He was placed in an induced coma and died nine months later.

Latest Sports News