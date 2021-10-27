T20 WC: Harbhajan, Amir twitter war after India's loss to Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harbhajan Singh slammed Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir on Twitter, also mentioned about match-fixing.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir have been involved in a war of words on social media ever since Virat Kohli's side suffered a 10-wicket loss at the hands of the Babar Azam-led team on October 24.

In a series of eight tweets between the two, Harbhajan has even reminded Amir about the spot-fixing scandal in England in 2010, which resulted in three Pakistan cricketers -- Amir, Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt -- being banned by the International Cricket Council for five years from domestic and international cricket.

It all started with Amir taking a swipe at Harbhajan, following Pakistan's 10-wicket win, tweeting, "Harbhajan Paa ji ne TV to nai toda apna? (Did Harbhajan break his TV?)"

To this, Harbhajan replied, "Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial. yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it's a game of cricket as u rightly said (Now you will also say things? Did this six land on your TV at home?)"

With the tweet, Harbhajan attached a video of him hitting a last-over six against Pakistan.

Amir then taunted Harbhajan with a video of Shahid Afridi slamming the Indian spinner for four consecutive sixes.

Harbhajan, nicknamed 'Turbanator', then dredged out a picture of Amir bowling a no-ball during the infamous Lord's Test of 2010, with "disgrace" written in bold letters, and tweeted, "For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha... get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts. (For people like you, Amir, all that matters is money, not self-respect. Won't you tell your countrymen how much you got?"

Amir retorted back, reminding the Indian spinner that only three days back Virat Kohli's boys had suffered a humiliating defeat. He also reminded Harbhajan about his "illegal bowling action".

Harbhajan then posted a video of him smashing a six in the last over to win the match for India and tweeted, "Fixer ko sixer, chal daffa ho ja (A sixer for the fixer. Go, get lost)."