Suryakumar Yadav on verge of scripting history; Can match Mohammad Rizwan and surpass Rohit Sharma

Sky is 24 runs away from reaching 1000-run milestone.

Suryakumar Yadav is on the verge of reaching a major milestone in the shortest format of the game. His recent exploits in T20Is need no introduction, and it won't be an overstatement to say that he is having the time of his life as far as his game is concerned.

Suryakumar Yadav has played 30 innings for Team India and has accumulated 976 runs. If Sky can play a 24-run knock in the 2nd T20I vs South Africa, he'll become the 3rd fastest Indian to reach the 1000-run milestone in T20Is for India.

The Numbers Game

Virat Kohli, who has always been a cut above the rest reached to the milestone in 27 innings, whereas KL Rahul closed in on the 1k mark in 29 innings. The third fasted Indian, as of now, to reach the landmark is Rohit Sharma, who got there in 40 innings. Suryakumar has all the time to beat his captain.

Overall he will be the 7th fasted in the world to accomplish the feat and will equal Mohammad Rizwan, who reached there in 31 innings.

Suryakumar Yadav's Last 10 T20I innings

1st T20I Vs South Africa: 50(33)

3rd T20I Vs AUS: 69(36)

2nd T20I Vs AUS: 0(1)

1st T20I Vs AUS: 46 25)

Super Four Match 5 Vs AFG: 6(2)

Super Four Match 3 Vs SL: 34(29)

Super Four Match 2 Vs PAK: 13 10)

Match 4 Vs HK: 68(26)

Match 2 Vs PAK: 18(18)

4th T20I Vs WI: 24(14)

Full Squads - IND vs SA Series

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammad Siraj

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

