LIVE IND vs SA, 2nd T20I, Weather Updates from Guwahati: Rain to play major spoilsport?

The Match is set to begin at 7:00 PM

Chances of Rain from 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM: 34-53%

Dense cloud cover is expected to remain throughout the match ranging from 99-100%

Bottom Line:

The match might start as per scheduled time, but the since there are 50% chances of rain throughout the duration of the match, it might turn out to be a start and stop affair.

Follow this space for all the latest developments as far as the weather for tonight's 2nd T20I between India and South Africa is concerned.

Pitch Report - IND vs SA, 2nd T20I

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is generally on the slower side. The ball doesn't come onto the bat as well as the batters would like it to and that makes stroke-play a little difficult.

The bowlers who bowl tight lines and take the pace off their deliveries enjoy success here and the spinners will come into play as the pitch might offer turn and grip for them.

Also Read: IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: From Kohli to Miller, here's list of players in focus

Don't expect the match to be a run-fest and expect scores on the lower end of 150.

What are the full squads?

Team India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav

Team South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen

