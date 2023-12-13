ICC rankings: Suryakumar Yadav increases day-light gap in batters' chart, Rinku Singh jumps 46 places

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, AP Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh.

ICC rankings: Indian star Suryakumar Yadav and emerging sensation Rinku Singh have made some notable gains in the recently released ICC rankings for the players. Suryakumar stormed back among runs in the IND vs SA 2nd T20I, while Rinku proved his mettle again in a push for a permanent spot in the team.

The already number 1 ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav has extended his lead at the top of the T20I batter's chart with a 10-rating point gain. The gain sees SKY shoot up to 865 rating points, a 10 rating jump from last week's 855 rating number. His compatriot Rinku Singh has made a huge jump too. On the back of his first T20I fifty in the second T20I against South Africa, Rinku has jumped 46 places from outside of the top 100 to the 59th spot with 464 rating points to his name.

Both Surya and Rinku were instrumental in helping India post a competitive total of 180 in a rain-curtailed match which went South Africa's way. They notched up a 70-run stand for the 4th wicket. Both of them got to their fifties and the Southpaw carried his bat unbeaten at 68 from 39 balls. It was a different version of Rinku, who is known as a pinch hitter. He held one end up and took calculated risks to not lose a wicket and also to keep the scoreboard ticking.

SKY was also impressive with his 36-ball 56-run outing. He came onto the crease when India were at 6/2 with both the openers gone for a duck but took the charge with an equally well-measured half-century.

As per the latest rankings, Ravi Bishnoi, who became the World No.1 T20I bowler, is currently joint with Rashid Khan with 692 rating points. He had 699 ratings to his name but it seems that his exclusion in the second T20I against South Africa have brought his rating points down and equal to the Afghan wizard.

There are not many changes in the top 10 of the batters' chart. Only Reeza Hendricks has gained one spot from 9th to stand on 8th. He leapfrogged Jos Buttler and now has 674 ratings to his name. Notably, Aiden Markram has risen to the No.2 spot in the T20I all-rounders' chart with only Shakib Al Hasan now ahead of him

