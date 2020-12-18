Aus-Ind first Test: Sunil Gavaskar takes hilarious jibe on poor Indian fielding

Image Source : TWITTER Prithvi Shaw drops a catch of Marnus Labuschagne at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Indian pace bowling looked at its lethal best on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide Oval on Friday when Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami pushed the hosts to the backfoot with their control over line length and seam.

However, the team's fielding left a lot to be desired after three catches were dropped in the first two sessions after Aussies came to bat with 244 runs on the board by their rivals. Interestingly all the three lifelines fell to Aussies no.3 Marnus Labuschagne. The 22-year-old right-hand batsman was first dropped behind the stumps by Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps but the Indian keeper could be shown some leeway given the ball dipped just ahead of him while he made a diving stretch to reach the ball.

However the next two catches, dropped by Jasprit Bumrah at fine leg and Prithvi Shaw at square leg, were mere regulation catches and attracted ire of India's legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned commentator, while commenting during the match, said Indian players have been in a Christmas mood while giving away gifts a week earlier than expected.

"All I can think of is the Indians are in a Christmas mood. Giving their Christmas gifts a week early," Gavaskar was heard saying soon after Labuschagne was dropped while batting at 22 runs by Shaw off Bumrah.