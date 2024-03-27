SRH vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah set to equal Lasith Malinga's Mumbai Indians' record in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jasprit Bumrah

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is set to play his 200th IPL game for the franchise on Wednesday (March 27) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While all the focus will be on him, MI fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will also be enjoying a similar stepping stone of his IPL career in the same match. He will be playing his 122nd match for the five-time champions in IPL levelling their all-time great Lasith Malinga in this aspect.

Players to play most matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL

Players Matches Played Rohit Sharma 199 (set to play 200th today) Kieron Pollard 189 Harbhajan Singh 136 Lasith Malinga 122 Jasprit Bumrah 121 (set to play 122nd today)

The latter played 122 matches for the franchise picking up 170 wickets and is the only fast bowler to have played as many matches for the same team in the cash-rich league. Bumrah will join him in the list as he is set to play his 122nd match in IPL for Mumbai Indians and has accounted for 148 wickets so far. Bumrah is also close to becoming only the fourth fast bowler in IPL history to complete 150 wickets in the league.

Fast bowlers to pick most wickets in IPL

Players Wickets Dwayne Bravo 183 Lasith Malinga 170 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 170 Jasprit Bumrah 148

He is in great form at the moment coming off a brilliant Test series against England and followed it up with a superb show against Gujarat Titans where he picked 3/14 in his four-over spell. His yorker to castle Wriddhiman Saha was one of the best as the ball landed exactly at the base of the middle stump much to the delight of the MI fans. Mumbai Indians would desperately need Bumrah to repeat a similar show in Hyderabad in order to win their first game of the season.

For the uninitiated, MI are coming off a loss to Gujarat Titans in their last game. In fact, they were pretty much on course for a comfortable victory at one stage needing 48 runs off six overs chasing 169 runs. But the Titans pulled off an improbable win with their death overs bowling being spot on at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.