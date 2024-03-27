Wednesday, March 27, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SRH vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah set to equal Lasith Malinga's Mumbai Indians' record in Hyderabad

SRH vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah set to equal Lasith Malinga's Mumbai Indians' record in Hyderabad

Lasith Malinga is an all-time great bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He played for Mumbai Indians throughout his career since making his IPL debut in 2009. Bumrah is the on his way to greatness with the ball and will level Malinga's record in front of him.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: March 27, 2024 13:56 IST
Jasprit Bumrah, SRH vs MI
Image Source : PTI Jasprit Bumrah

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is set to play his 200th IPL game for the franchise on Wednesday (March 27) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While all the focus will be on him, MI fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will also be enjoying a similar stepping stone of his IPL career in the same match. He will be playing his 122nd match for the five-time champions in IPL levelling their all-time great Lasith Malinga in this aspect.

Players to play most matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL

Players Matches Played
Rohit Sharma 199 (set to play 200th today)
Kieron Pollard 189
Harbhajan Singh 136
Lasith Malinga 122
Jasprit Bumrah 121 (set to play 122nd today)

The latter played 122 matches for the franchise picking up 170 wickets and is the only fast bowler to have played as many matches for the same team in the cash-rich league. Bumrah will join him in the list as he is set to play his 122nd match in IPL for Mumbai Indians and has accounted for 148 wickets so far. Bumrah is also close to becoming only the fourth fast bowler in IPL history to complete 150 wickets in the league.

Fast bowlers to pick most wickets in IPL

Players Wickets
Dwayne Bravo 183
Lasith Malinga 170
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 170
Jasprit Bumrah 148

He is in great form at the moment coming off a brilliant Test series against England and followed it up with a superb show against Gujarat Titans where he picked 3/14 in his four-over spell. His yorker to castle Wriddhiman Saha was one of the best as the ball landed exactly at the base of the middle stump much to the delight of the MI fans. Mumbai Indians would desperately need Bumrah to repeat a similar show in Hyderabad in order to win their first game of the season.

Related Stories
SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 8 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 8 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Suryakumar Yadav injury update: Will Mumbai Indians batter play against SRH today?

Suryakumar Yadav injury update: Will Mumbai Indians batter play against SRH today?

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report for SRH vs MI IPL 2024 clash

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report for SRH vs MI IPL 2024 clash

For the uninitiated, MI are coming off a loss to Gujarat Titans in their last game. In fact, they were pretty much on course for a comfortable victory at one stage needing 48 runs off six overs chasing 169 runs. But the Titans pulled off an improbable win with their death overs bowling being spot on at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement