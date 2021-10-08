SRH vs MI Predicted Playing 11 Dream 11 IPL 2021 Live Today Match Hyderabad vs Mumbai

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Dream11 SRH vs MI Today's Predicted XI: Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to clinch the fourth spot on the points table as they take on bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the last league match of the IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

After crushing Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets, the defending champions are currently at the fifth spot, with 12 points from 13 games, with a net run rate of -0.048. A win for Kolkata against Rajasthan Royals will take them to 14 points and also improve their net run rate further, making things difficult for Mumbai as the gap in the Net Run Rate column is not small.

Predicted XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham/Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper (Wriddhiman Saha, Ishan Kishan)

Ishan Kishan (157 runs) would have boosted his confidence after an unbeaten fifty against Rajasthan. The left-hander would be expected to be among runs ahead of the impending T20 World Cup at the same venue. Wriddhiman Saha didn't open in Hyderabad's previous IPL game but the team management might assign him opening duties again against Mumbai. He has so far scored 129 runs in eight games.

Batsmen (Jason Roy, Kane Williamson (C), Rohit Sharma (V/C))

Skipper Kane Williamson would be keen to again deliver for the Hyderabad outfit, having scored 266 runs in 10 games and being the franchise's top run-scorer this season. Opener Jason Roy has also managed to notch up 129 runs in four games so far, including a 60-run knock against Rajasthan on his debut. For Mumbai, captain Rohit (363 runs) will have to chip in with runs at the top.

All-rounders (Jason Holder)

Jason Holder has been crucial for Hyderabad in both departments, scoring 84 runs in seven matches and also plucking 12 wickets.

Bowlers (Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, Umran Malik)

With the addition of pace sensation Urman Malik, SRH have one of the best bowling attacks and the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan. Malik, the 21-year-old paceman from Jammu & Kashmir, clocked 153kph against Bangalore on Wednesday to bowl the fastest delivery of the season.

Bhuvneshwar also held his nerves in the last over against AB de Villiers where he managed to defend 13 runs and win the contest for Hyderabad. Rashid Khan has picked 16 wickets this season and is currently sixth in the Purple Cap race.

For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah, who has 19 wickets to his name this season, would be raring to bowl his yorkers again. He would look for support from Nathan Coulter-Nile, who picked up a four-fer against Rajasthan on Tuesday.

PITCH UPDATE

The Abu Dhabi wicket has been spin-friendly as it has provided a significant among of turn. On the other hand, batters are struggling in adapting to this surface. After winning the toss, teams will look to field first as chasing has been easier on this deck.

WEATHER UPDATES

There won't be a change in the conditions for the players with the mercury rising as high as 34 to 36 degrees celsius with no chances of rain.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the IPL 2021 SRH vs MI Match 55 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.