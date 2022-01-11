Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Captain Amarinder Singh tests positive for Covid-19
  • Covid cases have stabilised in Delhi, possibility of infections coming down: Satyendra Jain
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2 Latest Updates: India aim early wickets

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2 Latest Updates: India aim early wickets

India vs South Africa 2021-22 Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Get the Live cricket score, updates, commentary, highlights and latest news and full scorecard between IND vs SA from Newlands, Cape Town.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Cape Town Updated on: January 12, 2022 13:03 IST
Jasprit Bumrah
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with skipper Virat Kohli after dismissing South Africa skipper Dean Elgar on Day one of the final Test. 

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2 Latest Updates: India aim early wickets

  • Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the third and final Test match. This is going to be an important first session as the team that wins, will be in an advantage situation at the end of the day.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News