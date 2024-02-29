Shubman Gill meets father of Gujarat Titans' latest recruit Robin Minz at Ranchi airport | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GUJARAT TITANS Shubman Gill meets Francis Minz.

The newly announced captain of Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill, shared a heartfelt moment after winning the series against England when he bumped into Francis Minz, father of the franchise's latest recruit Robin Minz at the Ranchi airport.

Gill met Francis Minz (Robin's father) while leaving Ranchi and the two shared a very lighthearted moment.

In a video shared across several social media platforms by Gujarat Titans, Francis can be heard congratulating Gill on Team India's Test series win over England.

He also wished luck to Gujarat Titans and thanked the team.

Gill took to Instagram to post a story of the meeting and captioned the video as "Honoured to meet Robin Minz's father. Your journey and hard work has been inspiring. Looking forward to seeing you in the IPL."

Watch the video:

Notably, Robin hails from Jharkhand and is the first-ever tribal with an IPL contract. He was bagged by Titans at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai for INR 3.60 crore. He is a southpaw and is known for his power-hitting ability. Minz can be utilised by the winners of the 2022 season in the lower middle order as someone who could tonk the ball and go after the opposition bowlers at the death.

All eyes will be on Shubman Gill as he is all set to lead a franchise for the first time in his IPL career. Titans are also likely to miss the services of their star pacer Mohammed Shami who recently underwent Achilles tendon surgery.

Gujarat Titans updated squad for IPL 2024:

Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.