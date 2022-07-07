Shikhar Dhawan to become 8th player to lead Team India in 2022, Twitter erupts with sarcasm

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shikhar Dhawan in action

BCCI has recently named Shikhar Dhawan as the captain of the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The series is scheduled to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Players including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Shami have been rested for the series as they might resume their game for Asia Cup.

Dhawan will be the eighth player in the year 2022 to take up the captaincy of Team India. With India still in search of a core team, fans have failed to keep calm.

Here's how fans reacted to BCCI's decision of changing skippers constantly:

Following are the players who led India so far in 2022

Virat Kohli for South Africa Tests

KL Rahul for South Africa ODIs

Rohit Sharma for South Africa and West Indies Series

Rishabh Pant for South Africa T20Is

Hardik Pandya for Ireland T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah for England rescheduled the 5th Test

Dinesh Karthik for the Warm-up match against Derbyshire

Back in 1959 when India had 6 captains in one calendar year. The team had Ghulam Ahmed, DK Gaekwad, GS Ramchand, HR Adhikari, MH Mankad, and P Roy.

With almost 3 months left for the T20I World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year, India's hunt to put a core group in place will continue. After ongoing India's tour to England, India is all set to travel to the West Indies and they will look to outplay the Caribbean team.

This is the second time that Shikhar Dhawan has been named the ODI captain as he led India last year on their tour to Sri Lanka in 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs.

India ODI squad against West Indies:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh