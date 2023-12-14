Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Shan Masood presents Babar Azam special souvenir and cap ahead of latter's Test milestone | WATCH

Shan Masood presents Babar Azam special souvenir and cap ahead of latter's Test milestone | WATCH

The Pakistan cricket team hasn't won a single Test series in Australia yet. The last time Pakistan won a Test in Australia was way back in November 1995 in Sydney. Leg spinner Mushtaq Ahmed was awarded the POTM award in that game for bagging 5/95 and 4/91 in Pakistan's 74-run win.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2023 9:37 IST
Shan Masood presents Babar Azam special souvenir and cap
Image Source : PCB/X Shan Masood presents Babar Azam special souvenir and cap.

Pakistan are engaged in arguably their toughest Test assignment of the calendar year as they are locking horns with Australia in the first Test of the Australian summer at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The tour was always going to be a tough one for the newly appointed Test skipper Shan Masood and his men and that's what it is shaping up to be.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and the hosts have already posted 86  runs in 18 overs without a loss. The tourists have had opportunities to capitalise but their poor fielding has let them down.

However, while Masood and his teammates continue to search for a breakthrough on the field desperately, they had a moment to celebrate in the lead-up to the opening Test encounter of the series. 

The ongoing first Test between the two sides in Perth is former Test captain Babar Azam's 50th Test match of his career and the entire squad, including the incumbent Test captain Masood made it special for him.

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on X, Masood can be seen congratulating Babar for the remarkable achievement and presenting him with a special souvenir and a cap designed for the occasion.

"While a lot is yet to unfold, you have already changed our batting approach and proved to us that a Pakistan batter can also make his name at a global level. You have led Pakistan globally and our journeys have coincided with yours. We wish that you go on to play 100 Tests for the country," said Masood.

Pakistan's playing XI for the Perth Test:

Related Stories
IND vs SA Pitch Report: How will surface at the Wanderers in Johannesburg play in 3rd T20I?

IND vs SA Pitch Report: How will surface at the Wanderers in Johannesburg play in 3rd T20I?

Cheteshwar Pujara signs up for domestic grind, to return to Sussex for County Championship 2024

Cheteshwar Pujara signs up for domestic grind, to return to Sussex for County Championship 2024

Upul Tharanga appointed as chair of Sri Lanka Cricket's selection committee

Upul Tharanga appointed as chair of Sri Lanka Cricket's selection committee

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad

Australia's playing XI for the Perth Test:

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News