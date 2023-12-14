Shan Masood presents Babar Azam special souvenir and cap ahead of latter's Test milestone | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/X Shan Masood presents Babar Azam special souvenir and cap.

Pakistan are engaged in arguably their toughest Test assignment of the calendar year as they are locking horns with Australia in the first Test of the Australian summer at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The tour was always going to be a tough one for the newly appointed Test skipper Shan Masood and his men and that's what it is shaping up to be.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and the hosts have already posted 86 runs in 18 overs without a loss. The tourists have had opportunities to capitalise but their poor fielding has let them down.

However, while Masood and his teammates continue to search for a breakthrough on the field desperately, they had a moment to celebrate in the lead-up to the opening Test encounter of the series.

The ongoing first Test between the two sides in Perth is former Test captain Babar Azam's 50th Test match of his career and the entire squad, including the incumbent Test captain Masood made it special for him.

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on X, Masood can be seen congratulating Babar for the remarkable achievement and presenting him with a special souvenir and a cap designed for the occasion.

"While a lot is yet to unfold, you have already changed our batting approach and proved to us that a Pakistan batter can also make his name at a global level. You have led Pakistan globally and our journeys have coincided with yours. We wish that you go on to play 100 Tests for the country," said Masood.

Pakistan's playing XI for the Perth Test:

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad

Australia's playing XI for the Perth Test:

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Latest Cricket News