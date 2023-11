Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shan Masood (left) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (right).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood as new captains of the T20I and Test format respectively following the resignation of Babar Azam. The PCB made the announcement after a period of deliberation that saw the chairman Zaka Ashraf consult several former cricketers including Mohammad Hafeez, Younis Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Shahid Afridi among others.

More to follow....

Latest Cricket News