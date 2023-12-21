Sanju Samson slams maiden international century for India in 3rd ODI vs SA; joins Dhoni, Dravid in elite list

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sanju Samson slammed his maiden century in international cricket in the third ODI against South Africa

The wait for Sanju Samson for a three-figure score for India was finally over as the wicketkeeper batter slammed his maiden century in the series decider against South Africa in Paarl on Thursday, December 21. Samson came in to bat at No. 3 in the third ODI, his preferred batting position. Samson took his time initially before getting his eyes in. Samson got the luck on his way and made the most of it as he not only help India get out of a tricky situation when India had lost three wickets including skipper KL Rahul but also guided them to a strong score on the board.

Samson became only the fifth Indian wicketkeeper to score an ODI century after the likes of MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Samson also became the 8th Indian batter to score a century against South Africa in South Africa. It wasn't a typical Samson innings, especially since India had lost skipper Rahul by the 19th over, he had to curb his natural instincts and play out the overs.

It helped that Tilak Varma, who also had a very slow start (7 off 33), recovered from it and both complimented each other in a 116-run partnership. If either of them, Samson in particular, had gotten out trying to play fast at that point, India could have been skilled out cheaply like it happened in the second ODI in Gqeberha.

