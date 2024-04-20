Sam Curran's doppelganger chants 'Mumbai cha raja, Rohit Sharma' in Mullanpur | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Sam Curran's doppelganger.

Rohit Sharma's fandom has registered new heights in the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Rohit's blazing form with the willow in hand is a major reason behind the same, his sudden ouster from Mumbai Indians' captaincy has also spiked the support.

Mumbai Indians's decision to remove Rohit from captaincy duties has not gone well with Rohit's fans and many hardcore supporters of the franchise. The call has hurt Hardik Pandya the most as the star allrounder has been copping a barrage of verbal volleys by spectators turning up for Mumbai's game across venues this season.

The controversy surrounding the change of guard at Mumbai Indians has also paved the way for a slogan that has suddenly gained enormous popularity and is commonly chanted during Mumbai's fixtures.

The slogan "Mumbai cha raja, Rohit Sharma" has become a fan favourite and is chanted by Rohit Sharma fans to support the five-time IPL-winning captain.

The slogan was also heard during the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians fixture on April 18 when the two teams took centre stage at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Surprisingly, the one leading the chants was Sam Curran's lookalike and was draped in a Punjab Kings jersey.

Curran's doppelganger was seen cheering for Rohit Sharma during the game and got plenty of support from Rohit's fans who had assembled to watch the game at the newest IPL venue.

Watch the video of Sam Curran's doppelganger chanting in support of the former Mumbai Indians skipper:

Meanwhile, Rohit has been a key contributor towards Mumbai's success this season. The right-handed batter has amassed 297 runs at an average of 49.50 in seven games thus far. His strike rate has been the highlight of his performance and reflects the attacking mindset he has adopted this season.

Rohit has accumulated his runs at a terrific strike rate of 164.08.